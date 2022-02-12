Limpopo crashes claim five lives and multiple injuries

At least five people have lost their lives on Limpopo's roads this weekend.

CAPE TOWN - At least five people have lost their lives on Limpopo's roads this weekend.

On Saturday a suspected reckless Mercedes Benz driver and passenger near Mopani died when their vehicle overturned.

In the Vhembe district, another two people lost their lives during a head-on collision between a bakkie and minibus van.

In the latest incident, a bus pulling a trailer overturned on the N1 near Louis Trichardt on Saturday morning.

The Limpopo Transport Department believed fatigue was the cause of that accident.

Spokesperson Mike Maringa said, “The bus was travelling from Johannesburg o Musina when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it overturned. This led to the closure of the road for six hours but it has since been cleared and traffic is flowing.”