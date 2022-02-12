Khehla Sithole commends police for swift arrest of suspects in Ndima murder

Police Commissioner General Khehla Sithole has commended the police for arresting suspects linked to the killing of Amajuba District Municipality Speaker Reginald Ndima.

Ndima was shot and killed outside his Newcastle home last month. His murder came days after the killing of eThekwini Councillor Minenhle Mkhize who was also shot and killed outside his home.

Two suspects, Mhlonishwa Sokhulu and Sbusiso Chocolo were nabbed by police and have already made their first court appearance.

The police’s Athlenda Mathe said, “They have been remanded in custody for a formal bail application that will be heard on Monday. The National Commissioner of the South African Police Service General Khehla Sithole has applauded the team for the timeous response in apprehending those who are believed to be behind the murder of the late speaker.”

KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance MEC Sipho Hlomuka on Friday described Ndima’s killing as an attack to democracy.

"MEC Hlomuka believes that these arrests are once more a sign of law enforcement's commitment to dealing with lawlessness and those who seek to destabilise the sphere of local government within the province," said spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila.

Both suspects are due to make their second appearance in the New Castle Magistrates Court next week.