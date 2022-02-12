Eastern Cape police arrest man found with mandrax tablets worth R40,000

The suspect was travelling in a taxi from Bloemfontein and upon searching the vehicle, officers found mandrax tablets.

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape police have arrested a man after the discovery of drugs worth an estimated R40,000.

Two days ago, police in Aliwal North followed up on a tipoff about a man who was thought to be transporting drugs.

The police's Ursula Roelofse explained, “The vehicle was identified and searched at the police station. The members managed to arrest the 31-year-old male suspect and confiscated 400 mandrax tablets.”