Cabinet says Sona deliverables will be determined by Budget Speech

Cabinet says government's programme of action following the State of the Nation Address will be informed by the national budget that will be tabled later this month.

JOHANNESBURG - Cabinet says government's programme of action following the State of the Nation Address (Sona) will be informed by the national budget that will be tabled later this month.

The country's executive welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Thursday night.

READ MORE:

- State of the Nation Address: 'We are in a battle for the soul of this country'

- IN FULL: Ramaphosa's 2022 Sona speech

- No mention of SOE bailouts in Ramaphosa's Sona

- Cyril Ramaphosa’s new appointments met with mixed reaction

- Cabinet approves 'final extension' of National State of Disaster

In a statement following its meeting this week Cabinet said Sona was important as it afforded the president the opportunity to reflect on the country's socioeconomic and political status.

It added that over the coming weeks, respective ministers would be unpacking government's programme of action for the year.

Despite the audibly less enthusiastic clapping when the president spoke of state capture, Cabinet said it firmly supported the process that would see the implementation of the commission's recommendations.

Meanwhile, this week a 30-year-old nurse at the Tembisa Hospital was shot dead allegedly by her police officer boyfriend which sparked widespread outrage.

Ramaphosa recently signed into law three acts to fight gender-based violence and femicide that Cabinet said was a major advance to defeat the scourge.