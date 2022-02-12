Black Sash vows to ‘intensify advocacy efforts’ to increase social relief grant

Black Sash says governments move to extend the Social Relief of Distress Grant is a work in progress and provides the most immediate pathway to a permanent Basic Income Support Programme.

CAPE TOWN - Human rights organisation Black Sash says government's move to extend the Social Relief of Distress Grant is a work in progress and provides the most immediate pathway to a permanent Basic Income Support Programme.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that government's R350 grant will be extended by one year, meaning it will continue into March 2023.

Black Sash has welcomed the extension.

The organisation's Esley Philander said, “Together with our community partners, the Black Sash will intensify advocacy efforts for government to increase the grant value to at least match the food poverty line, which is currently R624 and address its administrative and design flaws so beneficiaries can access this grant in a dignified way.”