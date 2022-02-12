ANC calls for private sector partnerships with govt to rebuild economy

The ANC is again calling on the private sector to partner with government in several sectors, including energy.

ANC Treasurer General Paul Mashatile was speaking at a post-State of the Nation Address event in Cape Town on Friday.

He acknowledged one of South Africa's biggest challenges was to rebuild the economy.

Mashatile stressed the importance of partnerships with the private sector, admitting government would not be able to pull this off alone.

“We must stabilise the energy sector and make sure we have reliable supply of electricity. Renewable energy is one of the things we’ve invited the private sector to come and work with us.”

Mashatile said the ANC's biggest focus this year would be on investing in infrastructure for job creation, investing in the country's security and ensuring good governance.

“Making sure the governing party itself is cohesive. We have declared this year as a year of unity and renewal. The ANC must also renew itself and the way it operates and the way it’s governing the country.”