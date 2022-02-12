6 Gauteng SAPS officers arrested for dealing in dagga, drugs

The law enforcement officials were arrested in Vereeniging during an operation to eradicate crime in the Sedibeng District.

JOHANNESBRG - Six Gauteng police officers have been arrested for dealing in dagga and possession of drugs.

Their arrest coincided with Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko's visit to the Vereeniging taxi rank.

Police spokesperson Brenda Muridili on Saturday said taxi operators stopped the officers in their vehicles and accused them of distrusting drugs at the rank.

“The police searched the vehicle and found a container of mandrax, crystal meth, dagga and 62 packets of nyaope as well as different registration numbers. The six members, a sergeant and five constables, were immediately placed under arrest. They will be appearing in court soon.”