WHO hails SA's scientific prowess in developing mRNA vaccine tech transfer hub WHO head, Doctor Tedros Ghebreyesus is in South Africa and he's visiting vaccine research sites in Cape Town. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

World Health Organization WHO

MRNA vaccine CAPE TOWN - The World Health Organization (WHO) has lauded South Africa’s scientific prowess in helping to kickstart the development of a global mRNA vaccine technology transfer hub. WHO head, Doctor Tedros Ghebreyesus is in South Africa. He's visiting vaccine research sites in Cape Town. #COVID19SA WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla andDeputy Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation,ButiManamela are visiting pharmaceutical company, Afrigen Biologics and Vaccines this morning. @ KevinJohnBrandt - KB pic.twitter.com/Q3StChc6Of EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 11, 2022 #COVID19SA #COVID19SA Afrigen has recently announced its in the process ofreproducing a replica Modernas mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. KB pic.twitter.com/iEzKqR7q3V EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 11, 2022

The WHO last year announced South Africa as the host of the continent’s first COVID-19 mRNA vaccine technology transfer hub, set to boost vaccine production capabilities in low to middle-income countries.

The delegation, which includes Belgian Minister of Development Cooperation Meryame Kitir, started their visit at biotechnology company, Afrigen Biologics and Vaccines.

The company has recently completed the first step in reproducing a replica of Moderna’s mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

Tedros Ghebreyesus is optimistic about the success of the project.

"The only option we have is to succeed. We have already identified some of the challenges," he said.

WHO chief scientist, Doctor Soumaya Swaminathan, has lauded the brisk pace scientists are working.

"This is a testament to the scientific capability in Africa and South Africa that this has happened so quickly and we are very confident, all the partners on board, that this can be expanded," she said.

Messenger RNA vaccines uses a genetic code to illicit an immune response in people inoculated with the coronavirus jab.