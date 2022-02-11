WC ANC to continue land audit after CoCT withdraws 3 properties from auction

More than a week ago, the African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape called on the City of Cape Town to halt the auctioning of at least 18 properties in the city.

CAPE TOWN - Three properties have been withdrawn from an auction in Cape Town.

The party said on Thursday that it was grateful that the national minister intervened to investigate the possibility of using two of the sites for social housing because of the objections they had lodged.

The ANC's Cameron Dugmore said that the battle was far from over.

"We can't have a situation where there's an ad hoc approach to selling city land or any municipal land, for that matter, without this land being included in a transparent, accessible land audit," Dugmore said.

He said that their recently launched campaign around a land audit and land release would continue.

The City of Cape Town said that the national Housing Development Agency had formally expressed interest in the property in Mitchells Plain, due for auction on Thursday, for mixed-use development by the private sector.

The municipality added that they were also interested in two adjacent sites in Claremont.

The city said that at no stage had national government expressed interest in the sites when notified in 2015 and 2019.