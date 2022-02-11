Special Tribunal sets aside GDE decontamination contracts, orders money returned

Last year, hundreds of companies that appeared to have had no expertise or prior experience in the cleaning industry benefitted from the R431 million projects.

JOHANNESBURG - The Special Tribunal has set aside contracts by the Gauteng Education Department to decontaminate schools and ordered all service providers who received payment to pay back the money.

The tribunal found that the department did not follow proper procurement processes.