Opposition parties accuse Ramaphosa of backtracking on previous commitments

CAPE TOWN - Opposition parties are accusing President Cyril Ramaphosa of backtracking on previous commitments, while his allies in the African National Congress are singing his State of the Nation Address (Sona) praises and claim that he pretty much has another term as party president in the bag.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the African Transformation Movement (ATM) leaders were left unimpressed by Ramaphosa’s speech on Thursday night, with the EFF’s Julius Malema calling for his resignation over the July 2021 anarchy that left more than 300 people dead.

Ramaphosa talked tough on corruption, economic reforms and efforts needed to get more people into jobs.

But leaders like Malema and the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Natasha Mazzone were left wanting more from the president.

While President Ramaphosa tried to carefully navigate the contentious jobs issue in his speech and called on the private sector to help get the country out of its current crisis, for the unimpressed opposition this is not just a change in language but also tact.

The EFF’s Malema said that the president had outsourced the task to the private sector, opening the door to the exploitation of young South Africans.

"The role of the private sector is to exploit, particularly young people and pay them lower wages," Malema said.

And while the DA seems happy with some of his pronouncements, its Chief Whip Natasha Mazzone said that they’d wait for the implementation of some ideas before taking the president seriously.

"If he has Brian Molefe, Malusi Gigaba, Matshela Koko and Minister Cele fired and prosecuted then we'll know he's serious," Mazzone said.

Meanwhile, ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe, who praised the speech as expected, said that Ramaphosa had nothing to worry about come December when the ANC elects new leadership.

"At this point in time there's no province that's said we don't want the president to take a second term," Mantashe said.

It's widely expected that the president will seek a second term from his party to continue as head of state.

