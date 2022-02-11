Hearings into COVID vaccine safety for children postponed to May

JOHANNESBURG - The virtual hearings of the appeal committee established to discuss the safety of vaccines for children has been postponed to 31 May.

This followed an application from the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra).

Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi has been appointed by Health Minister Joe Phaahla to adjudicate the appeal by a non-profit organisation Free the Children, Save The Nation against Saphra’s decision to approve the COVID jab for children aged between 12 and 17 years of age.

One of the reasons advanced for the postponement was Sahpra’s failure to avail documents to the appellants.

The five-member committee sat on Friday for what was meant to be a two-day hearing but Saphra’s legal representative, Dave Mtsweni, requested a month’s delay for the authority to get its house in order.

“Sahpra is not ready to proceed because they need to put the proper documents and ensure that whatever documents that are required, if they are in their possession, are made available.”

Meanwhile, Free the Children, Save the Nation’s lawyer Reg Willis argued Saphra was acting in bad faith.

"They take this approach because they can not justify their decision to you. They are going to waste this committee's time. They are abusing the process of appeal to buy time.”

Committee Chairperson Tembeka Ngcukaitobi granted the postponement and set 31 May to 3 June as the new dates for the hearings.