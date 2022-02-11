SA power crisis one of biggest threats to economic, social progress - Ramaphosa

President Cyril Rampahosa said that the problems in the South African economy were deep and structural and included electricity supply.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the ongoing blackouts and unreliable power supply was driving away investment.

He said that the electricity crisis was one of the greatest threats to South Africa’s economic and social progress.

Delivering his State of the Nation Address (Sona) at the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday night, he said that when electricity could not be guaranteed, the economy would not function properly.

He said that in the past few days, the country had once again been reminded of the fragility of our electricity system.

"The electricity crisis is one of the greatest threats to economic and social progress," he said.

Ramaphosa said that power cuts continued to have a huge impact on the lives of all South Africans, disrupting business activities, and placing additional strains on families and communities.

He said that during the past year, they had taken steps to bring additional generation capacity online as quickly as possible to close the shortfall, which was around 4,000 megawatts.

"As a result, several new energy generation projects will be coming online over the next few years. This includes: Over 500MW from the remaining projects in bid window 4 of the renewable energy programme, which are at advanced stages of construction," the president said.

