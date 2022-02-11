SA records 3,169 new COVID cases as death toll rises to 96,705

JOHANNESBURG - Another 203 COVID-19-related deaths have been confirmed in South Africa.

The Health Department said that its ongoing audit of the backlog showed that 12 of these fatalities occurred over the past 48 hours.

This means that the majority of these people died sometime before Tuesday.

Taking these into account, the national death toll now stands at a depressing 96,705.

Over the latest daily reporting cycle, the country recorded 3,169 infections, which works out to a positivity rate of 8.8%.

Taking a look at the vaccination picture, just over 30.4 million jabs have been administered in the country since they became available.