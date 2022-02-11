Ramaphosa sets deadline to finalise new social compact to tackle SA's crises

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the government, business, labour and communities were discussing what trade-offs would be needed to achieve a new social compact that would allow major economic reforms and address widening poverty and inequality.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that South Africa needed a new consensus based on a common understanding of the challenges facing the country.

He said that the government, business, labour and communities were discussing what trade-offs would be needed to achieve a new social compact that would allow major economic reforms and address widening poverty and inequality.

His sixth State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday night detailed reforms on the economic, labour and energy fronts aimed at reviving the ailing economy and creating jobs.

Cyril Ramaphosa spoke to the need to address the immediate crisis the country finds itself in, and the fundamental reforms necessary to bring long-lasting stability, economic growth and development.

He set a timeline for a new agreement between government, business, labour and communities on how to do this.

"We have given ourselves 100 days to finalise what I call a comprehensive social compact to grow our economy, create jobs and combat hunger."

He’s extended the R350 a month social relief of distress grant until March next year and said that the national state of disaster would be lifted once other measures were in place.

He was emphatic about the role of the private sector in tackling massive unemployment.

"About 80% of all the people who are employed in South Africa are employed in the private sector. The key task of government is to create the conditions that will enable the private sector and this is the case, whether we like it or not, all over the world."

