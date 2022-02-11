Ramaphosa: Private sector to support govt's fight against corruption

The fight against corruption was Ramaphosa’s ticket to the highest seat in the land but its success remains an elusive task for the president.

CAPE TOWN - The private sector is set to support government’s efforts to fight corruption as President Cyril Ramaphosa vows to intensify the fight against graft and to protect whistleblowers.

These are some of the commitments contained in the president’s sixth State of the Nation Address (Sona), which he delivered on Thursday night at the Cape Town City Hall.

The venue became an extension of Parliament for the event following a devastating fire in the precinct last month.

Ramaphosa also used the opportunity to acknowledge and accept his Cabinet’s failure in handling the July 2021 violence and destruction.

The fight against corruption was Ramaphosa’s ticket to the highest seat in the land but its success remains an elusive task for the president.

On Thursday night, he did not shy away from speaking on the state capture commission outcomes, the personal protective equipment tender bonanza and rampant corruption.

He listed instruments which government would lean on as it sought to intensify its efforts against graft.

Ramaphosa said that government would be supported by the private sector in this regard.

"The offer of support from the private sector to assist in providing those skills which we lack in government to enable investigation and prosecution of crime," Ramaphosa said.

In a country where whistleblowers have fled and some have been killed, the president seems ready to reimagine how the state can protect them.

Encouraged by the two parts of the Zondo Commission – which have been made public – Ramaphosa said that more efforts would be made to safeguard those who came forward and reported wrongdoing.

"... are a vital safeguard in the fight against corruption and who take huge personal risk in reporting wrongdoing," the president said.

He also listed interventions, including changes of leaders in crime-fighting institutions, as government’s response to the July unrest last year.

