Nothing new about Ramaphosa's plan for green economy, says dagga organisation

Ramaphosa said that government would be looking to ease policies to help the hemp and cannabis sectors grow in South Africa.

CAPE TOWN - Dagga organisation Fields of Green for All said while it was pleased that cannabis and the green economy was brought up at the State of the Nation Address, the president didn't actually say anything different.

Ramaphosa said on Thursday night that government would be looking to ease policies to help the hemp and cannabis sectors grow in South Africa.

Managing Director at Fields of Green for All, Myrtle Clarke said the matter was brought up about three years ago and Ramaphosa actually just repeated what was said.



"I think when we talk about streamlining the process that is all very true but the bottom line is that they are still arresting people and putting them in cages for cannabis."

Clarke said at the moment the concentration, not only in South Africa, is on a very small space of prescribed medicines - and the problematic space of industrial cannabis hemp.

"He called it hemp and cannabis. That is like saying alcohol and ethanol or like saying tobacco and cigarettes - it's the same thing. What we need to do is unleash this plant, not medicine."

The president indicated that the sector could potentially create more than 130,000 new jobs.