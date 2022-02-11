Foundation commemorates Madiba's release date with special archive portal

On 11 February 1990, Madiba walked out of Victor Verster Prison - now known as Drakenstein - after 27 years behind bars.

CAPE TOWN - The Nelson Mandela Foundation on Friday launched a special archive portal in commemoration of the 32nd anniversary of the late former president Nelson Mandela's release from prison.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation's Chief Executive Sello Hatang said they were dedicating the day to the family of human rights lawyer Bheki Mlangeni who was murdered in 1991.

"We remember Ntate Mlangeni as one of the activists who was killed by the apartheid government 31 years ago in February. He received a parcel bomb which he opened, it blew up and killed him".

Hatang said they would be hosting Mlangeni's family on Friday night.

"We remind ourselves and them that that unfinished business remains our business. We haven't forgotten about the sacrifice that was made by people like Ntate Bheki Mlangeni.