Late Kuli Roberts remembered for her brutal honesty, love for family, community

JOHANNESBURG - As more tributes for media personality Nomakula ‘Kuli’ Roberts pour in, many have remembered her for her brutal honesty and unwavering love for family and community.

Roberts passed away on Thursday at the age of 49 – she was a much-loved straight talker who had an illustrious media career spanning over more than two decades.

Her family confirmed her passing in a statement but there are still no clear details about the circumstances surrounding her death.

Meanwhile, social media has been abuzz with media colleagues, fans and South Africans from all walks of life expressing shock and sharing memories of the late presenter.

Perhaps not everyone’s cup of tea because of her frankness, words like authentic, genuine, spicy and real are the adjectives of choice for many who are remembering Roberts following the news of her sudden death.

Condolences have poured in for her loved ones, with thoughts and prayers going out especially to the two children she leaves behind.

Spokesperson for the family, Melanie Ramjee, said that the family had asked for space to mourn their late daughter, sister and grandmother.

"The family humbly requested privacy at this time and they are very thankful for the countless messages of love and support that have come through," Ramjee said.

Details of the memorial and funeral services will be announced in due course.