Labour council rules that top cop Sitole's move to fire ex-deputy Mgwenya unfair

National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole gave Bonang Mgwenya the boot following claims that she had been involved in corruption, fraud and money laundering.

JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News can reveal on Friday morning that a labour council has ruled that National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole's decision to axe his former deputy, Bonang Mgwenya, in 2020 was unfair.

The Safety and Security Sectoral Bargaining Council has been hearing Mgwenya's application to overturn Sitole's decision for months now and a final arbitration award was made this week.

Sitole gave Mgwenya the boot following claims that she had been involved in corruption, fraud and money laundering.

That criminal matter is expected to be heard next week in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court.

In November 2020, Deputy National Police Commissioner Bonang Mgwenya was arrested as a result of what the police described as “a resolution by Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole to clean the SAPS of any form of wrongdoing by members of all ranks".



Last month, Eyewitness News revealed that a second criminal complaint was registered against Sitole over his failure to cooperate with police watchdog, Ipid, in its investigation into fraud and corruption at the service.

The matter has also been escalated to Police Minister Bheki Cele to alert him about Sitole's breach of his duty by not only failing to assist with the 2017 probe but also the investigation into the 2020 assassination of organised crime detective, Charl Kinnear.

For her part, Mgwenya turned to the Safety and Security Sectoral Bargaining Council last year to fight her dismissal.

The council has now ruled that her axing by Sitole was both "substantively and procedurally unfair".

And now, the police service has been ordered to pay her a lump sum.

Details of the case is sub judice pending the outcome of her criminal case in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court where she is still facing corruption and fraud charges.

That case will be heard next week Thursday, where her legal team is expected to bring an application to have the matter struck off the roll.