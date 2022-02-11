Gungubele denies that Nkosi appointment a sign Ramaphosa doesn't trust Cabinet

On Thursday night, Ramaphosa announced former Exxaro CEO Sipho Nkosi was to head a team in the Presidency to cut government red tape.

CAPE TOWN - Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele has refuted claims that new appointments in government were a sign that President Cyril Ramaphosa did not trust his Cabinet.

The team will work with departments and agencies to try and make them more efficient.

Gungubele said that there was nothing strange about this.

"Those ministries have not been dissolved, they remain in existence. I'm not going to spend my time debating institutions. I want this government to be challenged for implementing the undertaking that the president's making. We may spend time doing this but we're not going to get anywhere. Maybe in six months, if we're not doing our work, maybe we can come to this debate."

