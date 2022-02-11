'Govt won't be intimidated by political killings,' says KZN MEC Sipho Hlomuka

Cooperative Governance MEC Sipho Hlomuka said those responsible for the killings of politicians in the province will be brought to justice.

This follows the arrest of two suspects linked with the killing of Amajuba District Municipality speaker Reginald Nzima who was shot and killed outside his New Castle home last month.

Ndima’s murder came days after the killing of eThekwini Councilor Minenhle Mkhize who was also shot and killed outside his home.

Hlomuka vowed that those responsible for the killings would be brought to justice.

He described an attack on councilors as an attack on democracy itself and an attempt to destabilise local government.

"MEC Hlomuka believes that these arrests are once more a sign of law enforcement's commitment to dealing with lawlessness and those who seek to destabilise the sphere of local government within the province," said spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila.

Hlomuka also welcomed the arrest of Mhlonishwa Sokhulu and Sibusiso Chocolo - who are both linked with Ndima’s death.

Both suspects are due to make their second appearance in the New Castle Magistrates Court next week.