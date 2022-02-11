Godongwana says basic income grant won't be rolled out anytime soon

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that government would continue to look at different ways of providing income support to poor South Africans.

CAPE TOWN - While the social relief of distress grant has been extended, the basic income grant is unlikely to be rolled out any time soon.

"The basic income grant is not an agreed thing. Everyone would like it, I would also like it subject to affordability. The question is whether we can afford a basic income grant depending again on the level we need to peg it," Minister Godongwana said.

The president in his State of the Nation Address on Thursday night announced that the relief grant would be paid out for another year.

The finance minister would not commit to any timeframes on when the basic income grant would be implemented, if at all.

"Not in the next two years," the minister said.

