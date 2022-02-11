Go

Godongwana says basic income grant won't be rolled out anytime soon

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that government would continue to look at different ways of providing income support to poor South Africans.

FILE: Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivers his maiden Medium-term Budget Policy Statement in Parliament on 11 November 2021. Image: GCIS.
FILE: Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivers his maiden Medium-term Budget Policy Statement in Parliament on 11 November 2021. Image: GCIS.
10 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - While the social relief of distress grant has been extended, the basic income grant is unlikely to be rolled out any time soon.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that government would continue to look at different ways of providing income support to poor South Africans.

ALSO READ:
Civil society groups disappointed with Ramaphosa over basic income grant failure
Opposition parties accuse Ramaphosa of backtracking on previous commitments
Ramaphosa sets deadline to finalise new social compact to tackle SA's crises
SA power crisis one of biggest threats to economic, social progress - Ramaphosa
Cutting through the red tape - Ramaphosa's Sona promise to business
State of the Nation Address: 'We are in a battle for the soul of this country'
IN FULL: Ramaphosa's 2022 Sona speech
No mention of SOE bailouts in Ramaphosa's Sona

"The basic income grant is not an agreed thing. Everyone would like it, I would also like it subject to affordability. The question is whether we can afford a basic income grant depending again on the level we need to peg it," Minister Godongwana said.

The president in his State of the Nation Address on Thursday night announced that the relief grant would be paid out for another year.

The finance minister would not commit to any timeframes on when the basic income grant would be implemented, if at all.

"Not in the next two years," the minister said.

WATCH: SONA HIGHLIGHTS: Weed, state capture, July civil unrest

Timeline

More in Business

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA