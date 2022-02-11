Former police station commander allegedly commits suicide ahead of court case

Ziningi Zulu faced two counts of theft of exhibit money, amounting to almost R180,000 and a case of non-compliance to the IPID Act.

JOHANNESBURG - A former police officer allegedly committed suicide ahead of her court appearance at the Richards Bay Commercial Crimes Court on Friday.

Former Mandeni Police Station Commander Colonel Ziningi Zulu faced two counts of theft of exhibit money, amounting to almost R180,000 and a case of non-compliance to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) Act.

She was due to plead guilty.

IPID spokesperson Grace Langa explained, “This morning we were informed that the former station commander committed suicide by taking poison before she was due to be in court.”