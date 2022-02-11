Go

Firefighters extinguish Durban CBD fire, no casualties reported

Some shops were burned when a building in Dr AB Xuma Street caught fire on Thursday evening.

Firefighters extinguished a fire at a shop in Dr AB Xuma Street in the Durban CBD on 10 February 2022. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News
DURBAN - The eThekwini fire department said that no casualties were reported following Thursday night’s blaze at one of the buildings in the CBD.

Firefighters responded swiftly and prevented it from spreading to neighbouring buildings.

The eThekwini fire department’s acting divisional commander, Sifiso Mbatha: "The adjacent building was saved. There was no damage to the building. So far, no person was reported injured."

