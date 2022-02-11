Cyril Ramaphosa’s new Sona appointments met with mixed reaction

Many commentators have been raising concern about the president’s political considerations that appeared to put the interests of the ANC ahead of the country.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement that he is setting up an anti "red-tape" unit in his office, has been received with mixed reaction with many asking about the role of the Small Business Department and other portfolios in the economic cluster.

On Thursday night the president said that to reduce the regulatory burden on companies seeking to grow and create jobs he had appointed businessman and former CEO of Exxaro Resources Sipho Nkosi to head up a team to resolve this in the Presidency.

His appointment has highlighted Ramaphosa’s mistrust of his Cabinet with several departments, including Trade and Industry and Small Business in a position to fulfil the role if there is a will to do so.

Many commentators have been raising concern about the president’s political considerations that appeared to put the interests of the ANC ahead of the country.

The reduction of regulatory frameworks will, according to Ramaphosa, be implemented along with a review of the Business Act.

The main aim of this effort is for Nkosi’s team to identify priority reforms for including mechanisms to ensure government departments pay suppliers within the required 30 days.

The Public Service Commission has been warning the government for years now about how failure to pay businesses on time sounds their death knell.

Ramaphosa has also appointed former Absa CEO Daniel Mminele to head the Presidential Climate Finance Task Team - again leading to questions about the role of the Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Department.

