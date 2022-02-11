Civil society groups disappointed with Ramaphosa over basic income grant failure

The universal scheme was one of the most anticipated subjects ahead of the speech, which spells out the government’s plans for the year but President Cyril Ramaphosa said that more consultations were still needed to decide on the way forward.

CAPE TOWN - Civil society organisations said that they were disappointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s failure to announce a basic income support for poor South Africans during this year’s State of the Nation Address (Sona).

The universal scheme was one of the most anticipated subjects ahead of the speech, which spells out the government’s plans for the year but Ramaphosa said that more consultations were still needed to decide on the way forward.

While the president left many proponents of the basic income grant despondent, he did announce that the R350 special relief of distress grant would continue to be rolled out for another year.

"Any further support must pass the test of our own affordability and must not come at the expense of basic services or at the risk of unsustainable spending," President Ramaphosa said.

Civil society organisation Amandla.mobi’s Tlou Seopa said that the president appeared to even fear saying the name basic income grant.

"He seemed afraid to say the name basic income grant but this shows you how split the president's advisors are on basic income and we'll be using the next 100 days to ensure no one is left behind in the national discussion," Seopa said.

Over 18 million people could benefit from universal basic income support, with experts saying it would cost over R72 billion annually.

Ramaphosa said that affordability would be a determining factor in how the government moved forward.

