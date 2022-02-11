City of Tshwane recouping money owed after cutting off services The city said that some government departments, embassies, businesses and homeowners who owe millions in unpaid utility bills had now started making payments to the metro. City of Tshwane

Eletricty cuts JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane said that it managed to recoup some money owed to the metro through its operation to cut off electricity and water to defaulting clients. The city said that some government departments, embassies, businesses and homeowners who owe millions in unpaid utility bills had now started making payments to the metro. The city kicked off the aggressive revenue collection strategy this week, which saw city officials disconnecting services to entities including the defence force, the Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria, and the Water and Sanitation Department. We are at 114 Madiba Str, which houses Dept: IPID to cut off electricity. R856 932, 72 owed. #TshwaneYaTima #CoTRevenueCollection pic.twitter.com/qjotYl3BeX City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) February 11, 2022 We are at the Dept of Agriculture, Land Reform & Rural Development to cut services. R837 183,54 owed. #TshwaneYaTima #CoTRevenueCollection pic.twitter.com/Ru5yKFj9Ak City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) February 11, 2022

The City of Tshwane's Jordan Griffiths said that customers still have an opportunity to get their accounts up to date.

"So we have readily seen people making payments yesterday but some places paid up before we disconnected. Some of them are trying to engage us on payment. The teams are out again - we deployed our top management to lead these teams with JMPD to support," Griffiths said.

Griffiths said some of the businesses had illegally reconnected to the grid.

"We have picked up that some business may have been trying to illegally reconnect after we disconnected them and so what we will be doing is implementing a rip connection which is when we physically remove the electricity infrastructure to your building so that it's impossible to reconnect," he said.