Police Minister Bheki Cele says extra support will assist in fighting crime

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that resources would be made available to recruit and train an additional 12,000 new police personnel.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele said extra boots on the ground would assist in fighting crime.

In his State of the Nation Address on Thursday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that resources would be made available to recruit and train an additional 12,000 new police personnel to ensure that the South African Police Service (SAPS) urgently received the capacity it needed.

Cele said 7,000 police were supposed to be trained in 2020 but this was cut because of COVID-19.

He added in 2021 there was no training at all and this meant that 14,000 were supposed to come into the service.

Cele said he was pleased with the president's announcement.

"Even this 12,000 we have been given by the president and the treasurer will still fall short. Remember it covers two financial years, and it hasn't come in the year, we are talking about 2022. Indeed, life is better with the finances granted for the training of the police."

He added the service was 18,000 down from 2010.

"There were 195,000 police in 2010 and there are 177,000 now so remember that time the population was 49 million, now we are 60 million, so we do need to work on the ratio of the police and the community but also improving the relationships."