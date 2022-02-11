Cabinet approves 'final extension' of National State of Disaster

During his State Of the Nation Address, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the state of disaster would come to an end as soon as other measures to contain the pandemic were finalised.

JOHANNESBURG - Cabinet, in a statement, has approved what it called the final extension of the National State of Disaster until the middle of March, which marks two years since the president's first declaration.

During his State of the Nation Address on Thursday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the State of Disaster would come to an end as soon as other measures to contain the pandemic were finalised.

Some of the key departments dealing with the pandemic have not concluded their analysis and they have approved an extension for one more month.

The country's executive said during this week's meeting that it was updated on the work done through the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure to determine the extent to which it was still necessary.

Meanwhile, Cabinet has welcomed the president's address, saying in the coming weeks the respective ministers would unpack government's programme of action for the year.