ANC's Mashatile: Govt won't be able to jumpstart economy by working alone

African National Congress (ANC) treasurer-general Paul Mashatile said that one of South Africa's biggest challenges was to rebuild the economy.

CAPE TOWN - African National Congress (ANC) treasurer-general Paul Mashatile said that one of South Africa's biggest challenges was to rebuild the economy.

Mashatile was speaking on Friday morning at a post-State of the Nation (Sona) event in Cape Town.

The event was being hosted by the Progressive Business Forum.

Mashatile said that government would not succeed in jumpstarting the economy by working alone.

"That's why the president would have emphasised the issue of working together to rebuild our economy and if it allows. The president announced that government will make available R100 billion for infrastructure and asking the private sector to also come on board," Mashatile said.

Mashatile said that there were a number of things that must be done to achieve this.

"One of them is to ensure that we invest heavily in infrastructure, freight and commuter rail, roads, building of dams and bridges... so infrastructure is one of those areas where we would like to invest heavily on to be able to not just grow the economy but to create jobs," Mashatile said.

WATCH: SONA HIGHLIGHTS: Weed, state capture, July civil unrest