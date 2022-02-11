Analysts say Ramaphosa's Sona thin on details, question Sipho Nkosi appointment

Some analysts were still bogged down by the messaging and wonder whether they’d actually translate into action.

CAPE TOWN - Analysts said that they were not satisfied with the president’s State of the Nation Address (Sona).

Some pundits said that President Cyril Ramaphosa was still very thin on details when it comes to how he plans to tackle key issues affecting the country.

Pressure had been mounting for Ramaphosa to deliver a strong speech that spoke to current problems like our ailing economy, rising unemployment and rampant corruption.

To some, the decision to hire Sipho Nkosi in the Presidency to help cut through red tape for small businesses bears the hallmarks of building a parallel state.

That’s because Ramaphosa had already moved South Africa’s security apparatus and would be setting up mechanisms to monitor and implement recommendations from the Special Investigations Unit.

Some analysts were still bogged down by the messaging and wonder whether they’d actually translate into action.

Independent analyst Asanda Ngoasheng told Eyewitness News that the president’s plan to protect whistleblowers made no sense.

"I'm sorry but you have a whistleblower who was killed almost a year ago, you have a whistleblower who had to leave the country, so you've had more than enough time to any studies required to make this thing work and you haven't done it," Ngoasheng said.

Meanwhile, the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Sunisha Naidu has criticised the length of the president’s speech, attempts to appeal to different spheres of society and his use of fancy terms like “social compact”.

"His role and his job is not to be the darling that everybody likes and that you want to have at the party, he's the guys that has to be decisive," Naidu said.

Ramaphosa’s speech will be picked apart in graphic detail in Parliament when MPs debate it in the coming days.

