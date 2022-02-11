Alleged Parly arsonist case postponed to allow State to finish investigations

Zandile Mafe is accused of breaking into the Parliamentary Precinct on 2 January and starting a fire that damaged some buildings, including the National Assembly.

CAPE TOWN - The case against the alleged Parliament arsonist has been postponed for six weeks to allow the State to finalise investigations.

State prosecutor Advocate Mervyn Menigo told the court several forensic reports were outstanding.

He said investigators were waiting on structural engineers to inform them whether the National Assembly Building was safe.

Only then can they move in and start their investigation.

Mafe's cellphone analysis also still needs to be finalised to determine whether there were more people involved.

Other matters still outstanding include, a final detailed report on the video footage, as well as analysis of Mafe's clothing.

The defense is not happy with Friday's lengthy six week postponement and has indicated it will appeal a previous ruling to deny bail.