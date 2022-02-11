A 'cohesive' and 'strong' ANC can rebuild SA's economy, says Paul Mashatile

ANC Treasurer General Paul Mashatile said government would succeed in rebuilding South Africa's economy if the ruling party was cohesive and strong.

CAPE TOWN - ANC Treasurer General Paul Mashatile said government would succeed in rebuilding South Africa's economy if the ruling party was cohesive and strong.

Mashatile was speaking at a post-State of the Nation Address event in Cape Town hosted by the Progressive Business Forum.

He warned government would not be able to pull this off alone and stressed the importance of partnerships with the private sector.

He said 2022 was an eventful year for the party ahead of its national conference in December. The Top 6 will then complete a five-year term in office.

RAMAPHOSA FOR ANOTHER TERM

Mashatile said ANC members felt strongly that President Cyril Ramaphosa should make himself available for another term to be able to continue to tackle corruption.

"One thing the president has done since he came into office was tackle corruption head-on, making sure that state institutions function optimally."

He said Ramaphosa had been at the forefront of ensuring good governance.

"You can say whatever you want about growing the economy and creating jobs but if there is no good governance you will not succeed in that task. So, one of the things that the president has done is focus on good governance, the right people, and the right processes."

Mashatile believed South Africa was on the right path to becoming a country that investors were attracted to.

JUMPSTARTING THE ECONOMY

Earlier, Mashatile said that government would not succeed in jumpstarting the economy by working alone.

"That's why the president would have emphasised the issue of working together to rebuild our economy and if it allows. The president announced that government will make available R100 billion for infrastructure and asking the private sector to also come on board.”

Mashatile said several things must be done to achieve this.

"One of them is to ensure that we invest heavily in infrastructure, freight and commuter rail, roads, building of dams and bridges ... so infrastructure is one of those areas where we would like to invest heavily on to be able to not just grow the economy but to create jobs," Mashatile said.

WATCH: SONA HIGHLIGHTS: Weed, state capture, July civil unrest