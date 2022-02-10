Zwelihle residents plan protest march to demand justice for slain Sisipho Mayile

It's been 20 days since Mayile's body was discovered by police in the Overstrand town and no arrests have yet been made.

CAPE TOWN - A Hermanus community is planning to take to the streets for a second time to demand justice for a murdered woman.

Sisipho Mayile's body was found last month after she'd been reported missing.

Zwelihle residents are desperate for answers.

Community members have planned a second protest march for Friday to plead with the officials to find the 21-year-old's killer.

Zwelihle community leader Nokuzola Salukazana said that residents would not feel safe until the person responsible for the young woman's death was behind bars.

"The community is angry and we need and we need answers from the police and the police aren't working with leaders in our community. That is the most annoying thing," Salukazana said.

Violence erupted in the area last month when a mob set three houses alight, apparently after a person was taken in for questioning.