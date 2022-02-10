'Who's going to be next?': Tembisa Hospital nurses fear for lives after shooting

Nurses at the Tembisa Hospital are worried about their safety at work after their colleague was gunned down by her policeman boyfriend.

The 30-year-old constable drove into the facility's grounds on Wednesday while on duty with his lights flashing.

He summoned his girlfriend Lebo Monene into the parking lot where he shot and killed her and then turned the gun on himself.

He survived and was rushed to Milpark Hospital.

Nurses at the Tembisa Hospital held an emotional guard of honour ceremony where hundreds of them sang while 30-year-old Monene's body was being carried into the pathology van.