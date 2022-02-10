'Who's going to be next?': Tembisa Hospital nurses fear for lives after shooting
Nurses at the Tembisa Hospital are worried about their safety at work after their colleague was gunned down by her policeman boyfriend.
The 30-year-old constable drove into the facility's grounds on Wednesday while on duty with his lights flashing.
He summoned his girlfriend Lebo Monene into the parking lot where he shot and killed her and then turned the gun on himself.
He survived and was rushed to Milpark Hospital.
Nurses at the Tembisa Hospital held an emotional guard of honour ceremony where hundreds of them sang while 30-year-old Monene's body was being carried into the pathology van.
Gauteng health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi arrives at the victims home in Ebony Park. She was gunned down allegedly by her partner at the Tembisa Hospital @motso_modise https://t.co/CwqVN3nNKQ pic.twitter.com/YHAhjTRN71EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 9, 2022
Nurse Hehane Lebisi was one of those who were visibly shaken. She said: “If the police can come in and do something like this, then nobody is safe in this hospital. So, we are wondering who is going to be next.”
Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi visited the family on Wednesday.
She has also reassured the nurses at Tembisa Hospital.
“Our hospitals are safe; it is a safe place you can find yourself in. It’s just that this situation is an isolated situation and nobody could have suspected it,” Mokgethi said.
Mokgethi said that counselling would be offered to Monene's family and all staff at the facility.