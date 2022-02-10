WATCH LIVE: Pre-Sona festivities under way outside CT City Hall

This is the first-ever address outside of the parliamentary precinct after it was gutted by a fire early this year.

JOHANNESBURG - Festivities have kicked off at the Cape Town City Hall ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday.

The event, which marks the opening of Parliament is now being held at the Cape Town City Hall.

