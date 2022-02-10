Tonga virus cases surge in wake of eruption

Health Minister Saia Piukala said 31 new cases had been detected in the previous 24 hours, a record for the island nation which was virus-free until last month's blast.

NUKU'ALOFA - The Omicron variant coronavirus entered Tonga for the first time in the wake of last month's volcanic eruption, officials confirmed on Thursday, as the number of Covid-19 cases in the kingdom almost doubled to 64.

Health Minister Saia Piukala said 31 new cases had been detected in the previous 24 hours, a record for the island nation which was virus-free until last month's blast.

Piukala said samples sent to Australia confirmed the variant of the virus spreading in Tonga was the highly transmissible Omicron strain.

The source of the coronavirus infection remains unknown, but suspicion has fallen on ships delivering aid from countries including Australia, China, France, Japan and New Zealand despite strict quarantine rules on the handling of goods.

Australian defence chiefs have denied it came from the Covid-hit warship HMAS Adelaide, saying the vessel did not unload its humanitarian supplies at the wharf in Nuku'alofa, where the virus was first detected.