Tonga virus cases surge in wake of eruption

Health Minister Saia Piukala said 31 new cases had been detected in the previous 24 hours, a record for the island nation which was virus-free until last month's blast.

A woman (C) carries a refilled gas container in the centre of the capital Nuku'alofa ahead of the country's first lockdown on 2 February 2022, after COVID-19 was detected in the previously virus-free Pacific kingdom as it struggles to recover from the deadly 15 January volcanic eruption and tsunami. Picture: Mary Lyn Fonua/ Matangi Tonga/AFP
NUKU'ALOFA - The Omicron variant coronavirus entered Tonga for the first time in the wake of last month's volcanic eruption, officials confirmed on Thursday, as the number of Covid-19 cases in the kingdom almost doubled to 64.

Piukala said samples sent to Australia confirmed the variant of the virus spreading in Tonga was the highly transmissible Omicron strain.

The source of the coronavirus infection remains unknown, but suspicion has fallen on ships delivering aid from countries including Australia, China, France, Japan and New Zealand despite strict quarantine rules on the handling of goods.

Australian defence chiefs have denied it came from the Covid-hit warship HMAS Adelaide, saying the vessel did not unload its humanitarian supplies at the wharf in Nuku'alofa, where the virus was first detected.

