Tembisa Hospital shooting: Boyfriend threatened to shoot Lebo Monene - family

Lebo Monene (30) was shot dead by her boyfriend, a task team police officer, who then turned the gun on himself.

TEMBISA - The family of a slain assistant nurse at Tembisa Hospital said that they were aware that her relationship with her alleged killer was toxic and that was why she had moved out of their home.

Lebo Monene (30) was shot dead by her boyfriend, a task team police officer, who then turned the gun on himself.

He was stabilised and then admitted to the Milpark Hospital.

ALSO READ:

- Denosa calls for stricter security at hospitals after nurse murdered at work

- 'Who's going to be next?': Tembisa Hospital nurses fear for lives after shooting

Monene's family said that the couple had broken up and that she had moved back home because of the toxic nature of their relationship.

Her brother and family spokesperson, Daniel Thobakgole, said: “It seemed as if every time they had a quarrel, he would threaten to shoot her with his gun. That is why Lebo decided to end the relationship.”

He said that the violence in their relationship was known to both families: “His family knows about the situation because there were meetings.”

Thobakgale said that Monene's father was expected to arrive from Limpopo on Thursday to help prepare for the funeral.