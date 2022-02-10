Suspect in Sam Mbatha murder case still on the run

A warrant of arrest has been issued for Junior Modise who is one of four men charged with June 2021 murder, after a man's remains were found in the boot of a burnt-out car in Klipgat, in the North West.

JOHANNESBURG - One of the suspects in the murder case of socialite Sam Mbatha is still on the run after failing to appear at the Ga-Rankuwa Magistrates Court for a second time on Thursday.

A warrant of arrest has been issued for Junior Modise, who is one of four men charged with the June 2021 murder, after a man's remains were found in the boot of a burnt-out car in Klipgat, in the North West.

Further investigations led police to a house were blood stains and an axe alleged to have been used in the commission of the crime were found.

Earlier this week, the case was postponed to 8 April 2022 for the matter to be transferred to the High Court.

The NPA's Henry Mamothame said: “The case against Arthur Khoza, Thato Masetla and Mahlatsi Nkuna was postponed to 8 April 2022. Police are on a man hunt for Junior Modise after failing to appear in two court seating.”



Mbatha was laid to rest in January, over six months since the grim discovery following DNA confirmation that the charred remains were indeed his.