State of disaster to come to an end soon - Ramaphosa

Turning to the fight against COVID-19, the president said the state of disaster would come to an end soon as the vaccines have been highly successful.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday night said government had been given 100 days to create a social compact to fight poverty and get the economy to grow.

He was delivering his sixth State of the Nation Address at the Cape Town City Hall.

There is general agreement that the country needs to see change, with the president saying poverty was unacceptable.

"This should be a new consensus, which recognises that the state must create an environment in which private sector can invest and unleash the dynamism of our economy."

He said those responsible for state capture would be dealt with.

"We will do so as soon as we have analysed other measures under the Health Act, as well as other legislation to manage and contain the pandemic."

The president spoke about his own COVID-19 experience, where a vaccine saved his life.

He also said the Solidarity Fund had been highly successful.

"In a wave of generosity that we have never seen before in our country, a wave of generosity that swept through the country, the fund raised R3.4 billion from more than 300,000 individual South Africans and companies."

