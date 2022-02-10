Sona 2022: Ramaphosa expected to bring hope, give answers to SA's many crises

It will be one of his toughest Sona’s yet, not just because of the change in venue and the logistics that came with this, but also due to the many problems facing the country.

CAPE TOWN - South Africans will be looking to the president for decisive leadership and answers to the country's crises when he gives his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will make the annual address at Cape Town City Hall on Thursday evening.

It will be one of his toughest Sona’s yet, not just because of the change in venue and the logistics that came with this, but also due to the many problems facing the country.

It may be several hours until the actual address but streets and roads around City Hall are already abuzz with police, who are out in their numbers.

The stage is set for a tough State of the Nation Address.

It's hoped that President Ramaphosa will step up to the podium with more than just plans and visions.

He has to also give answers and offer a message of hope.

Ramaphosa enters his third year as the country’s president and he's already had to deal with rising unemployment, a failed insurrection and of course, the COVID-19 pandemic.

How he plans to deal with unemployment and corruption will be closely watched.

Last year will probably go down as his worst year, with the July unrest which saw over 300 lives lost and billions worth of damage in two provinces.

One political analyst we spoke to said that Ramaphosa finds himself in a worse position than his predecessor when seeking a second term, with a broken economy and a ruling party even more divided.