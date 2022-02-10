Sona 2022 labelled Ramaphosa's most important speech of his political career

It’s a make-or-break speech for President Cyril Ramaphosa with Dr Sithembile Mbete saying expectations were running high, and president was likely to be judged more harshly this time around.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa faces a tough task when he addresses the nation from Cape Town’s City Hall on Thursday night.

He has to inspire confidence in his leadership at a time when his foes within his own party are maneuvering against him and the country sits on a tinder-box of poverty, unemployment and frustration.

It will be Ramaphosa’s sixth State of the Nation Address (Sona) since he took over from Jacob Zuma.

As political scientist Dr Sithembile Mbete observes, Ramaphosa now has to be judged on his own record as the country’s leader.

It’s a make-or-break speech for President Ramaphosa. Dr Mbete said expectations were running high, and that Ramaphosa was likely to be judged more harshly this time around.

“He’s very much not the new guy in town – this is his sixth Sona – and so he is really being judged on his record. In the past two years, I think a lot of leeway was given to him because of the damage done by his predecessor [Jacob Zuma] but he no longer has an excuse.”

Because Ramaphosa will be up for re-election as ANC president in December, Mbete said he would have to pitch his speech not only to the nation but also to his party for which support fell below 50% in the local government elections.

“People are really feeling the effects of the economic strain that we’ve had since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and even before, so he’s going to have to provide some leadership on where the economy is going to go as well.”