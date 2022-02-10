Sona 2022 labelled Ramaphosa's most important speech of his political career
It’s a make-or-break speech for President Cyril Ramaphosa with Dr Sithembile Mbete saying expectations were running high, and president was likely to be judged more harshly this time around.
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa faces a tough task when he addresses the nation from Cape Town’s City Hall on Thursday night.
He has to inspire confidence in his leadership at a time when his foes within his own party are maneuvering against him and the country sits on a tinder-box of poverty, unemployment and frustration.
It will be Ramaphosa’s sixth State of the Nation Address (Sona) since he took over from Jacob Zuma.
As political scientist Dr Sithembile Mbete observes, Ramaphosa now has to be judged on his own record as the country’s leader.
“He’s very much not the new guy in town – this is his sixth Sona – and so he is really being judged on his record. In the past two years, I think a lot of leeway was given to him because of the damage done by his predecessor [Jacob Zuma] but he no longer has an excuse.”
Because Ramaphosa will be up for re-election as ANC president in December, Mbete said he would have to pitch his speech not only to the nation but also to his party for which support fell below 50% in the local government elections.
“People are really feeling the effects of the economic strain that we’ve had since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and even before, so he’s going to have to provide some leadership on where the economy is going to go as well.”
Ramaphosa must show that his government has heard South Africans’ dissatisfaction with the way things are and make it clear he is doing something about it.
Dr Steven Friedman of the University of Johannesburg said the ANC dropping below 50% in last year’s local government elections and the July riots sent a clear message.
"There’s a great deal of public dissatisfaction expressed in the November election and also that we are dealing with an economy that’s not growing in the way that it should, high levels of public violence last July as well. These are all issues that clearly indicate that he has to demonstrate that government has heard people’s concerns and is trying to do something about them.”
Political commentator Professor Richard Calland believes it’s one of the most important speeches of Ramaphosa’s political career.
“He mustn’t produce any small-minded plans, he must give us the strategy. He must convince us that this is still the right man to lead South Africa away from this period of deep crisis.”
