Sona 2022: Analysts say pandemic has set SA back

CAPE TOWN - The emergence of COVID-19 in South Africa has resulted in even deeper introspection about the country's consistent leadership crisis as President Cyril Ramaphosa prepares to deliver his sixth State of the Nation on Thursday.

Analysts said the pandemic, which the world has been battling over the past two years, has set the country back beyond even 2017.

They also claimed it's hard to say how much damage South Africa has suffered as far as the government's progress is concerned because Ramaphosa had several plans, coupled with very little movement when it came to implementation.

The legacy President Ramaphosa has to live up to is one he, himself created.

From his vision on energy, to the smart cities and a new social compact, he has not been able to see any of these through.

Some blame COVID-19 but University of Johannesburg's Professor Siphamandla Zondi said the government's projects were not at a stage where it could claim they were halted by the pandemic.

Zondi accepts the virus affected every aspect of society including the government's ability to effect change in people's lives.

However, he said it also thrust South Africa's continued leadership crisis sharply back into the spotlight.

"And that crisis manifested in this juncture between a promise for a good life for all and the reality of a difficult life for most people."

Ramaphosa faces the task of managing Thursday night's messaging, following the tender bonanza that rocked the country when personal protective equipment was being procured.

The Special Investigative Unit found 93% of the contracts signed were irregular.

The president previously said it was unscrupulous people who stole from the sick and poor.

"I think you know when you deal with crooked people they find all manner of people, all manner of loopholes in which they are able to cook the things."

Nelson Mandela Metro University's Ongama Mtimka said some of the interventions to manage COVID were simply rigid.

But said over the past year, there had been funds aimed at development, which show the government was thinking differently about progress.

"For the first time, our government is beginning to recognise that communities are resilient and are able to solve their own problems."

The president is likely to touch on how the different departments - led by health and finance - will continue to respond to the pandemic, including on the issue of vaccine mandates, while trying to gain the confidence of his nation in his ability to chart a way out of an increasingly difficult chapter for the country.