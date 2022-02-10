Sona 2022 a real test of Ramaphosa's leadership - analyst

Political analyst Professor Richard Calland said that this year’s Sona would be very different for President Cyril Ramaphosa, coming in the wake of the July riots, the fire at Parliament and the release of two state capture inquiry reports detailing the extent of the rot in government.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa must be honest with the country and show how he can lead the nation out of the deep crisis it finds itself in.

That’s the view of political analyst, Professor Richard Calland.

He said that this year’s State of the Nationa Address (Sona) would be very different for Ramaphosa, coming in the wake of the July riots, the fire at Parliament and the release of two state capture inquiry reports detailing the extent of the rot in government.

Calland also said that Ramaphosa could not be sure that he would get the second term as president that he needed to get South Africa back on track and needed to show boldness as his party’s elective conference looms in December.

Calland said that Ramaphosa had to come clean with the country over the reports of the Zondo Inquiry which found massive, systemic corruption - a racketeering network – within government.

"The factionalism within the ANC, the criminal network that lies, shadow-like, behind it is still at large. It’s a peril for the country. I think he needs to be straight with the country – if he’s honest about the state of the nation, he will use that to reflect very deeply on what comes next," Calland said.

Calland said that Ramaphosa – known for his caution – has to be bold when he faced the nation tonight. Also at stake was his re-election as ANC president in December, something Calland said was no longer a foregone conclusion.

"It’s a real test of his leadership. I think it’s probably one of the most important speeches of his life in terms of his political career. He’s faced many forks in the road – this is another one," Calland said.