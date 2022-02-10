SA records 3,628 new COVID infections, 213 more deaths
The latest fatalities take the country's known death toll to 96,502.
JOHANNESBURG - The Health Department's ongoing audit has confirmed 213 more COVID-19 deaths in South Africa.
Twenty-two of these fatalities occurred over the past 48 hours, meaning that the vast majority of these people died sometime before Monday.
The latest fatalities take the country's known death toll to 96,502.
The country also recorded another 3,628 infections over the last 24-hour reporting cycle, which works out to a positivity rate of 9.2%.
Just under 30.2 million vaccines have been rolled out in the country.
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 3 631 642 with 3 628 new cases reported. Today 213 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 96 502 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 3 491 626 with a recovery rate of 96.1% pic.twitter.com/lh9WfwtFJODepartment of Health (@HealthZA) February 9, 2022