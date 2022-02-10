SA records 3,628 new COVID infections, 213 more deaths

The latest fatalities take the country's known death toll to 96,502.

JOHANNESBURG - The Health Department's ongoing audit has confirmed 213 more COVID-19 deaths in South Africa.

Twenty-two of these fatalities occurred over the past 48 hours, meaning that the vast majority of these people died sometime before Monday.

The country also recorded another 3,628 infections over the last 24-hour reporting cycle, which works out to a positivity rate of 9.2%.

Just under 30.2 million vaccines have been rolled out in the country.