SA is not under threat: Cele reminds officers of their mandate ahead of Sona

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele has assured South Africans the country is not under threat.

Earlier, Cele addressed a parade of SAPS members and other Security forces at the Castle of Good Hope in Cape Town.

They'll be deployed in and around Cape Town to ensure safety and security during the State of the Nation Address at the City Hall on Thursday evening.

Officers wearing reflector jackets are patrolling the streets around the City Centre.

Addressing police officers following their parade, Minister Cele reminded them of their mandate to ensure that the country is safe.

"South Africa is stable, there are things that will happen and we would be taken care of, there is no panic. There is nobody that should think that South Africa is under any form of attack. Therefore, people must not begin to panic and run around".

Cele said officers had a constitutional obligation to protect citizens

"We don't want any form of fighting but if you order confrontation, be assured you will get a confrontation. If you order any form of war be sure you will get that kind of response. We are not going to lie down and allow people walk all over us."

The law enforcement deployment consists of the South African Police Service, SANDF, national and provincial traffic police as well as Cape Town’s Metro Police officers.