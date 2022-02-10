Ramaphosa's 6th Sona expected to inspire confidence in his leadership - analyst

It will be President Cyril Ramaphosa’s sixth State of the Nation Address (Sona) since he took over from Jacob Zuma.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa faces a tough task when he addresses the nation from Cape Town’s City Hall on Thursday night.

He has to inspire confidence in his leadership at a time when his foes within his own party are manoeuvreing against him and the country sits on a tinder-box of poverty, unemployment and frustration.

It will be Ramaphosa’s sixth State of the Nation Address (Sona) since he took over from Jacob Zuma. As political scientist Dr Sithembile Mbete observes, Ramaphosa now has to be judged on his own record as the country’s leader.

It’s a make-or-break speech for President Ramaphosa. Dr Mbete said that expectations were running high and that Ramaphosa was likely to be judged more harshly this time around.

"He’s very much not the new guy in town – this is his sixth Sona – and so he is really being judged on his record. In the past two years, I think a lot of leeway was given to him because of the damage done by his predecessor – but he no longer has an excuse,” Mbete said.

Because Ramaphosa will be up for re-election as African National Congress (ANC) president in December, Mbete said that he would have to pitch his speech not only to the nation but also to his party, for which support fell below 50% in the local government elections.

"People are really feeling the effects of the economic strain that we’ve had since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and even before, so he’s going to have to provide some leadership on where the economy is going to go, as well," Mbete said.