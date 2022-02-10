Ramaphosa completes inspection of City Hall ahead of Sona

President Ramaphosa toured the building where, in this month in 1990, he joined Nelson Mandela on the balcony to give his first speech after being released from prison.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has inspected Cape Town City Hall where he'll deliver his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday evening.

The president was accompanied by Parliament officials on Thursday morning.

The president arrived at City Hall in a a blue-light convoy, one of many seen racing around the city this week, no doubt frustrating ordinary citizens.

He toured the building where, in this month in 1990, he joined Nelson Mandela on the balcony to give his first speech after being released from prison.

This time around, Ramaphosa will have to give a speech here - the State of the Nation Address (Sona).

Deputy National Assembly Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli said that City Hall boasted an exhibition honouring Madiba.

"Look at that exhibition, it tells a wonderful story of our country. City Hall is a heritage site. It's in our neighbourhood and it was an act of neigbourliness that we must receive an offer from the city," Tsenoli said.

Expectations are high - Ramaphosa has to try bringing a message of hope this evening to a country battered by a power crisis, high unemployment and COVID-19.