Parliament's presiding officers satisfied with preparations for Sona

The annual event marks the opening of Parliament and is being held at the Cape Town City Hall because a fire damaged the National Assembly chamber last month.

CAPE TOWN - As President Cyril Ramaphosa prepares to deliver his State of the Nation Address (Sona) from the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday evening, Parliament's presiding officers have conducted their final checks to see whether everything is ready.

Late Wednesday afternoon, National Council of Provinces (NCOP) chairperson Amos Masondo conducted a walkabout of the venue.

A man has been arrested and charged with arson.

Roads leading to the Cape Town City Hall have been cordoned off.

The temperature of every person entering the venue is being checked at the entrance, in line with COVID-19 health and safety protocols.