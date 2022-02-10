Go

Parliament's presiding officers satisfied with preparations for Sona

The annual event marks the opening of Parliament and is being held at the Cape Town City Hall because a fire damaged the National Assembly chamber last month.

Cape Town City Hall is the venue for the 2022 State of the Nation Address. Picture: @ParliamentofRSA/Twitter
CAPE TOWN - As President Cyril Ramaphosa prepares to deliver his State of the Nation Address (Sona) from the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday evening, Parliament's presiding officers have conducted their final checks to see whether everything is ready.

Late Wednesday afternoon, National Council of Provinces (NCOP) chairperson Amos Masondo conducted a walkabout of the venue.

A man has been arrested and charged with arson.

Roads leading to the Cape Town City Hall have been cordoned off.

The temperature of every person entering the venue is being checked at the entrance, in line with COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Inside the main venue, red chairs are lined up, with labels for all the dignitaries who'll be present for President Ramaphosa's address.

Addressing the media at the City Hall on Wednesday, Masondo said that they had received a detailed briefing and he was satisfied with the preparations that have been put in place ahead of Thursday night's address.

He said that they were aware of the many challenges facing the country that South Africans wanted the president to address.

"We know that there are many challenges facing the country and these range from issues such as the sluggish growth of the economy, issues of inequality, unemployment and poverty," Masondo said.

Parliamentarians are expecting an incident-free event.

